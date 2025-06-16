2025 Honda XL750 Transalp Launched - Price, Bookings, Features And Specs

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp Details: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the new XL750 Transalp at Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana). It will be available through all BigWing dealerships across India. Bookings are now open with deliveries commencing from July 2025 onwards. The new XL750 Transalp will be available in two colour options: Ross White and Graphite Black.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp Features

In terms of equipment, it gets a new 5.0-inch full colour TFT screen that uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. The XL750 Transalp features Honda RoadSync app connectivity, through a simplified, easy-to-use, backlit, four-way toggle-switch on the left side of the handlebar, enabling riders to receive calls & SMS alerts, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music & voice commands on the go.

2025 Honda XL750 Engine

2025 XL750 Transalp gets a 755cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering a power output of 67.5 kW at 9,500 RPM and a peak torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 RPM. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It comes with 5 riding modes: Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User. It is also equipped with ABS and an assist slipper clutch.

The XL750 Transalp rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. This adventure tourer is equipped with Showa 43mm upside-down (USD) front forks and rear shock operating through Pro-Link. Braking duties are performed by dual 310mm wave discs with hydraulic 2-piston calipers at the front and a 256 mm single disc with 1-pot caliper at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, "With the introduction of the updated XL750 Transalp, we are raising the bar for adventure touring in India. Bookings are now open, and we look forward to commencing deliveries from July 2025 onwards."