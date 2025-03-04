2025 Hyundai Creta Launched: Check Prices, Features And Specifications

2025 Hyundai Creta Details: Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in India, with over 1.2 million units sold since its launch in 2015. Now in its second generation, the SUV received a major facelift in January last year. Hyundai has now introduced an updated version of the Creta with some new features and two additional variants. These updates aim to add more value to the Creta lineup. The Creta now costs between Rs 12,97,190 to Rs 20,18,900, ex-showroom.

For 2025, Hyundai has added two mid-spec variants to the existing Creta range: EX(O) and SX Premium. The EX(O) sits between the EX and S trims, while the SX Premium is positioned between SX Tech and SX(O). The EX(O) variant comes with premium features like a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lights.

The Creta SX Premium offers features such as scooped leather seats, ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system. Meanwhile, the top-end SX(O) variant now includes a rain sensor, rear wireless charger, and scooped seats. Hyundai has also added a Smart Key with a motion sensor, starting from the S(O) variant.

In terms of color options, Hyundai has made slight changes. The Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night shades are now available across all variants. Mechanically, there are no changes.

The Creta continues to offer three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, an IVT, and a 7-speed DCT.