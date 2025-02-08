2025 Hyundai Exter Launched With New Variants And More Features - Check Prices

2025 Hyundai Exter: Hyundai has updated its entry-level SUV, the Exter, for 2025. The lineup now includes a new SX Tech trim, positioned below the top SX (O) and SX (O) Connect trims. The company has also rejigged the CNG variants and added features to existing models. The new SX Tech trim is available with petrol MT, petrol AMT, and CNG MT options. Prices are Rs 8.51 lakh, Rs 9.18 lakh, and Rs 9.53 lakh, respectively.

2025 Hyundai Exter Prices (Ex-showroom)

-- EX MT- Rs 6 lakh

-- S MT- Rs 7.73 lakh

-- S+ MT- Rs 7.93 lakh

-- S AMT- Rs 8.43 lakh

-- SX Tech MT- Rs 8.51 lakh

-- S Executive CNG MT- Rs 8.55 lakh

-- S+ AMT- Rs 8.63 lakh

-- S Executive CNG Duo MT- Rs 8.64 lakh

-- S+ Executive CNG Duo MT- Rs 8.85 lakh

-- SX Tech AMT- Rs 9.18 lakh

-- SX Tech CNG Duo MT- Rs 9.53 lakh

New SX Tech Features

It offers features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a dashcam with front and rear cameras, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, and projector headlamps. However, it misses out on leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a cooled glove box, wireless charging, and a rear wiper.

Updates To S and S+ Trims

Hyundai has added hill start assist, electronic stability control, a rear camera, and vehicle stability management to the mid-level S trim. Both S and S+ trims now feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 15-inch dual-tone wheel covers. The S+ trim also gets a rear camera, sunroof, and power-adjustable ORVMs.

Further, the S Executive & S+ Executive variants are introduced in the CNG powertrain, loaded with several exciting features.

Engine Specs

The Exter comes with a 1.2L, 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox. It produces 83bhp and 114Nm of torque. The CNG version delivers 69bhp and 95.2Nm of torque.