2025 Hyundai Venue Full Price List - Check Variant-Wise Details
2025 Hyundai Venue Full Price List: The all-new Hyundai Venue has officially gone on sale in India. At launch, Hyundai revealed prices for the petrol (NA) manual variants - the HX2, HX4, and HX5 - priced at Rs 7.90 lakh, Rs 8.80 lakh, and Rs 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Now, the carmaker has released the complete price list for all variants of the subcompact SUV.
New 2025 Hyundai Venue Variant-Wise Prices
NA Petrol MT
HX2- Rs 7.90 lakh
HX4- Rs 8.80 lakh
HX5- Rs 9.15 lakh
HX6- Rs 10.43 lakh
HX 6T- Rs 10.70 lakh
Turbo-Petrol MT
HX2- Rs 8.80 lakh
HX5- Rs 9.74 lakh
HX8- Rs 11.81 lakh
N6 (N Line) MT- Rs 10.55 lakh
Turbo-Petrol DCT
HX5- Rs 10.67 lakh
HX6- Rs 11.98 lakh
HX8- Rs 12.85 lakh
HX10- Rs 14.56 lakh
N6 (N Line)- Rs 11.45 lakh
N10 (N Line)- Rs 15.30 lakh
Diesel-MT
HX2- Rs 9.70 lakh
HX5- Rs 10.64 lakh
HX7- Rs 12.51 lakh
Diesel-AT
HX5- Rs 11.58 lakh
HX 10- Rs 15.51 lakh
Engine Options
The all-new Hyundai Venue comes with 3 engine options: a Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol (83bhp/114Nm), a Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol (120bhp/172Nm) and a U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel (116bhp/250Nm). It offers a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT, and a newly introduced 6-speed automatic transmission option.
It measures 3995 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, 1665 mm in height, with 2520 mm of Wheelbase. It is 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the existing Venue. The all-new Hyundai Venue comes in six monotone shades and two stylish dual-tone combinations: Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Dragon Red, Titan Grey, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.
