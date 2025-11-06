2025 Hyundai Venue Full Price List - Check Variant-Wise Details

2025 Hyundai Venue Full Price List: The all-new Hyundai Venue has officially gone on sale in India. At launch, Hyundai revealed prices for the petrol (NA) manual variants - the HX2, HX4, and HX5 - priced at Rs 7.90 lakh, Rs 8.80 lakh, and Rs 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Now, the carmaker has released the complete price list for all variants of the subcompact SUV.

New 2025 Hyundai Venue Variant-Wise Prices

NA Petrol MT

HX2- Rs 7.90 lakh

HX4- Rs 8.80 lakh

HX5- Rs 9.15 lakh

HX6- Rs 10.43 lakh

HX 6T- Rs 10.70 lakh

Turbo-Petrol MT

HX2- Rs 8.80 lakh

HX5- Rs 9.74 lakh

HX8- Rs 11.81 lakh

N6 (N Line) MT- Rs 10.55 lakh

Turbo-Petrol DCT

HX5- Rs 10.67 lakh

HX6- Rs 11.98 lakh

HX8- Rs 12.85 lakh

HX10- Rs 14.56 lakh

N6 (N Line)- Rs 11.45 lakh

N10 (N Line)- Rs 15.30 lakh

Diesel-MT

HX2- Rs 9.70 lakh

HX5- Rs 10.64 lakh

HX7- Rs 12.51 lakh

Diesel-AT

HX5- Rs 11.58 lakh

HX 10- Rs 15.51 lakh

Engine Options

The all-new Hyundai Venue comes with 3 engine options: a Kappa 1.2 l MPi petrol (83bhp/114Nm), a Kappa 1.0 l Turbo GDi petrol (120bhp/172Nm) and a U2 1.5 l CRDi Diesel (116bhp/250Nm). It offers a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT, and a newly introduced 6-speed automatic transmission option.

It measures 3995 mm in length, 1800 mm in width, 1665 mm in height, with 2520 mm of Wheelbase. It is 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the existing Venue. The all-new Hyundai Venue comes in six monotone shades and two stylish dual-tone combinations: Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Dragon Red, Titan Grey, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.