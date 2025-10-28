2025 Hyundai Venue Launching Soon - Tata, Maruti, Kia And Mahindra Ready For Next-Gen War!

Next-Generation Compact SUVs: India’s popular sub-4 metre compact SUV segment is gearing up for a big shake-up with several next-generation models on the horizon. Leading carmakers like Hyundai, Tata, Maruti, Mahindra, and Kia are preparing to bring major updates to their best-selling compact SUVs, including the Venue, Nexon, Brezza, XUV 3XO, and Sonet.

The all-new Hyundai Venue will be launched on November 4, 2025. Following that, Tata and Kia will roll out next-gen versions of the Nexon and Sonet in 2027, while Mahindra’s revamped XUV 3XO is expected in 2028. The new Maruti Brezza, featuring a hybrid powertrain, is likely to debut in 2029.

New Hyundai Venue

The new-gen Hyundai Venue has already been fully revealed ahead of its official launch. The SUV gets several new design elements from the Creta and the global-spec Palisade SUVs. Inside, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will feature a dual screen setup, a new steering wheel and more. It will also get a Level-2 ADAS.

New Tata Nexon

The second-gen Tata Nexon will be based on a revised X1 platform and is expected to adopt styling cues from the Curvv. It will continue with the 1.2L turbo petrol engine, though it’s unclear if the diesel variant will make a return.

New Maruti Brezza

Maruti Suzuki’s next-gen Brezza will go hybrid for the first time. It’s likely to use the company’s in-house 1.2L, 3-cylinder Z12E petrol engine with a strong hybrid system. The hybrid tech may be offered only on higher trims, while the current petrol engine could remain available.

New Mahindra XUV 3XO

The next-generation Mahindra XUV 3XO might be inspired by the Vision X concept and could be built on the advanced NU_IQ platform, which supports multiple powertrain options.

New Kia Sonet

The next-gen Kia Sonet will get a completely new look, a more premium interior, and upgraded features. It will continue with the current set of engines - 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel.

Notably, the above information is based on various media reports. Final specifications and features of the actual product may vary at the time of launch.