2025 Kia Carens Clavis Launched At Rs 11.50 Lakh - Features And Specifications

2025 Kia Carens Clavis: Kia launched the new Carens Clavis, a premium MPV, in India at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top end variant. Available in 7 trims: HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+ (O), HTX, and HTX+, the Carens Clavis offers 6 and 7-seater configurations. It comes in 8 colors: Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Ivory Silver Gloss, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Sparkling Silver, Clear White, and Aurora Black Pearl.

Official Statement

Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “The launch of the Carens Clavis marks a significant chapter in our journey. We understand that our customers’ expectations are evolving, and with the Carens Clavis, we are delivering more than mobility, it’s a curated experience that enhances everyday journeys.”

Design And Key Features

The silhouette of the Carens family continues with a new face, revised design for the alloy wheels and updated connected taillamps. Inside the cabin, the overall layout has been retained but with updated elements like 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel, updated steering wheel, and blue and beige upholstery. Other key features include level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, sliding and reclining 2nd-row seats with one-touch easy electric tumble, electric parking brake, 4-way powered driver’s seat with ventilation and more.

Other Features

It also gets 64-colour ambient lighting, dual pane panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, seat mounted smart pure air purifier with AQI display and roof mounted diffused air vents.

Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the Clavis gets 3 engine options, carried forward from the Carens – a 115bhp, 1.5L NA petrol, a 160bhp, 1.5L turbo petrol and a 116bhp, 1.5L diesel. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual (standard), a 6-speed torque convertor automatic (diesel only), and a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (turbo-petrol only).