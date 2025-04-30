2025 Kia Carens Spotted Without Camouflage – Details

2025 Kia Carens: The 2025 Kia Carens has been spotted without any camouflage during a TV commercial shoot in Himachal Pradesh. The leaked pictures show big changes, though only the rear and side-rear profiles are visible. However, the new Carens follows Kia’s latest design theme, featuring sharper LED headlamps and more upright DRLs at the front. At the back, it takes design cues from the Kia Syros. As seen in the spy image, it gets vertically stacked taillights linked by a full-width LED light bar.

According to the media reports, Kia will launch the 2025 Carens next month. The cabin is expected to get more premium features than the outgoing model. It may offer Level 2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera for better safety. Inside, the MPV is likely to have a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. Other key features could include ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a premium Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging with a cooling function.

There won’t be any changes under the hood. The Carens will continue the current engine options: a 1.5l NA petrol with manual gearbox, a 1.5l turbo-petrol with iMT/DCT, and a 1.5l diesel with both manual and automatic options.

Prices for the 2025 Kia Carens are expected to range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The current Carens is priced between Rs 10.60 lakh and Rs 19.70 lakh (ex-showroom).