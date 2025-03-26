New Delhi: Kia India has officially announced the pricing for the new EV6, at Rs 65.9 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The new Kia EV6 is available in five color options, namely Snow-White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red and Yacht Blue Matte. It comes in a single variant, GT Line, with AWD transmission.

The model features 15 enhancements over the outgoing model including a sportier and more aggressive front end inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy which includes a new star map graphic connected DRL with sequential indicators and GT-Line front bumper.

It also sports striking 19-inch aerodynamic glossy-finish alloy wheels, and star-map LED rear combination lamps with sequential indicators, enhancing its futuristic appeal. Inside, the 2025 EV6 gets a new double D-cut steering wheel with hands-on detection technology and a curved panoramic screen housing two 12.3-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment.

It comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The new EV6 also gets ADAS level 2 with 27 advanced safety and driver assistance features.

Built on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the new EV6 comes equipped with an 84 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of 663 km (ARAI MIDC) on a single charge. It delivers 325 PS and 605 Nm of torque. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “The new EV6 will meet the requirements of the evolving Indian customers who seek both performance and sustainability. We are confident that the new EV6 will strengthen our brand presence and contribute significantly to India’s EV adoption journey.”