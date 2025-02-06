2025 KTM 250 Adventure Launched: Check Price And Features

2025 KTM 250 Adventure: KTM has launched the new-generation 250 Adventure in India at Rs 2,59,850 (ex-showroom). Bookings are open on the official KTM India website with a token amount of Rs 1,999. The bike comes in a single variant and is available in two color options – Orange and White.

2025 KTM 250 Adventure: Design & Features

The new 250 Adventure shares its design with the 390 Adventure X, featuring alloy wheels and road-focused tyres. Its aggressive front end has a vertically stacked bi-LED projector headlamp with a sharp LED DRL, a beak-like fender, and a tall windscreen.

Other key elements include a floating tail section, split seats, an upswept exhaust, an engine sump guard, and handguards. It comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation, call & SMS alerts, and music control.

The biggest upgrades include off-road ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and a bi-directional quickshifter. It also gets a USB-C charging port.

2025 KTM 250 Adventure: Hardware And Engine

It has undergone several mechanical updates. The new two-piece steel trellis frame replaces the aluminum sub-frame seen on the updated 390 range. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.

The suspension travel has been increased to 200mm at the front and 205mm at the rear, for better ride quality. It uses a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The fuel tank capacity has been slightly reduced to 14 litres.

Powering the bike is a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder LC4c engine with a new airbox. It continues to produce 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.