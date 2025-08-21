2025 Lexus NX Details: Lexus launched the updated 2025 NX luxury SUV range with a few enhancements, increased mileage and E20 compliance. Prices start at Rs 68.02 lakh (ex-showroom), same as before. Lexus has already commenced bookings for the updated model. On the exterior, the NX now comes in two new paint options. Buyers can choose Radiant Red or White Nova, depending on the variant. Radiant Red is available with the Exquisite, Luxury and F-Sport trims, while White Nova can be had with Exquisite, Luxury and Overtrail trims.

Variant-Wise Prices (Ex-Showroom)

NX 350h Exquisite - Rs 68,02,000

NX 350h Overtrail - Rs 71,88,000

NX 350h Luxury - Rs 72,79,000

NX 350h F SPORT - Rs 74,98,000

Enhancements

Inside, Lexus has worked on making the cabin even quieter. According to Lexus, noise-insulating felt materials have been added to enhance the SUV's rear cabin quietness. The AC filter has also been upgraded with thicker fabric and special materials to block finer dust particles. Furthermore, the climate control system has also been reworked to use less energy and improve fuel economy.

A new safety feature -- uphill assist control -- has also been added. It works with the hybrid system to regulate speed on inclines, giving drivers more confidence when driving uphill.

Official Statement

Commenting on the enhancements, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said: "With the introduction of the new NX, we are delighted to elevate the luxury quotient and sophistication for the Indian market. This new NX is crafted to enhance every journey, blending unparalleled style, comfort, and innovation."

He further added, "We are excited to offer this exceptional experience to our esteemed guests, ensuring that their drive becomes a celebration of Lexus in India. The new NX will further strengthen our SUV portfolio, offering guests a refined and versatile choice within the Lexus luxury range."

Engine

Power continues to come from the 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine paired with an e-CVT automatic gearbox. It still produces 243hp, but the big news is the improved mileage and E20 fuel compliance. The NX now delivers 20.26kmpl, up from the earlier 16–17kmpl (estimated).