2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Spotted - Big Changes Coming Soon

2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift: The Mahindra Bolero Neo was first launched in July 2021 as a rebadged version of the Mahindra TUV300. Since then, it has not received any major updates. However, a test mule of the updated Bolero Neo has been spotted in India with some fresh design elements. The launch is likely to happen before 2025 ends. Here is what you can expect from the updated 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo.

Design Changes

The spotted test model was heavily camouflaged, but a few design updates were visible. The biggest change is the grille. The new grille gets horizontal slats that connect both headlights. In comparison, the current Bolero Neo comes with a honeycomb mesh grille with vertical slats.

The bumper also seems revised. The lower air intake now features horizontal elements instead of the honeycomb pattern. Apart from this, the SUV continues with the same halogen headlights and fog lamps as the current model.

The spotted test model had the same 15-inch silver alloy wheels, but the production version might get new rims for a fresher look. The rear profile looks unchanged with wraparound halogen tail lamps and a boot-mounted spare wheel with cover.

Cabin Updates

The interiors have not been revealed yet. But Mahindra is expected to make small updates to keep it modern. Likely additions include a larger touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC with rear vents, and a rear armrest.

Current features like an analogue instrument cluster with MID, all power windows, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, and a 6-speaker sound system are expected to continue.

Safety Updates

The updated model is likely to come with 6 airbags as standard. Other safety features like ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, and a rear camera with sensors are expected to be retained.

Engine And Price

The SUV may continue with the same 1.5-litre diesel engine, producing 100 PS and 260 Nm, mated with a 5-speed manual transmission. Prices are expected to be slightly higher than the current model, which costs between Rs 9.97 lakh and Rs 12.18 lakh (post-GST cut).