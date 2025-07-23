2025 Maruti Ertiga Launched With 6 Airbags Standard, More Legroom And New Features - Details

2025 Maruti Ertiga Details: Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the 2025 model of its best-selling Ertiga MPV, starting at Rs 9,11,500 (ex-showroom). The updated model gets several new features, extra legroom for third-row passengers, and a major upgrade in safety with 6 airbags now being standard across all variants. The Ertiga continues to be offered in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, with prices ranging from Rs 9.12 lakh to Rs 12.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Prices

LXi- Rs 9,11,500

VXi- Rs 10,20,500

VXi CNG MT- Rs 11,15,500

ZXi MT- Rs 11,30,500

VXi AT- Rs 11,60,500

ZXi+ MT- Rs 12,00,500

ZXi CNG MT- Rs 12,25,499

ZXi AT- Rs 12,70,500

ZXi+ AT- Rs 13,40,500

2025 Maruti Ertiga New Features

-- 6 airbags standard across all variants

-- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (available only on the top trim)

-- PM 2.5 air filter (top variant)

-- Dual USB-C fast chargers for 2nd row (from VXi onwards)

-- 2nd row AC vents in front centre console (from VXi onwards)

-- 3rd row AC vents on side with adjustable fan speed (VXi and higher variants only)

-- Dual USB-C charging ports for the 3rd row (ZXi and ZXi+ only)

-- Adjustable headrests

-- New roof spoiler for added style

More Legroom For Third Row Passengers

The Ertiga has grown longer by 40mm, improving third-row comfort by offering more legroom. The new overall length now stands at 4,435mm.

Under the hood, the 2025 Ertiga continues with its 1.5L petrol engine, generating 102PS and 139Nm. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. While the petrol manual variant offers a claimed mileage of 20.51kmpl, the automatic variant returns 20.30kmpl. There's also a CNG option producing 99PS and 122Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual, offering an impressive 26.11km/kg of claimed mileage.