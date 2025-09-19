2025 Maruti Victoris Smashes Hyundai Creta In Safety Tests - Ratings Explained

New Delhi: The 2025 Maruti Victoris has achieved a 5-star safety rating in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP crash tests. It falls in the compact SUV category, where the Hyundai Creta is the leader. However, Creta continues with a 3-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It's worth noting that the current model of the Creta hasn't been crash tested yet. This rating is for the pre-2025 facelift model, which was tested in 2022.

Maruti Victoris Safety Ratings

The Maruti Victoris scored 33.72 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 41 out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP) in Global NCAP tests, resulting in a full 5-star rating in both categories.

In Bharat NCAP, it scored 31.66 out of 32 for adults and 43 out of 49 for children, affirming stable bodyshell integrity and top marks in side impact and pole tests. It earned a 5-star safety rating for both AOP and COP.

Maruti Victoris comes equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and higher trims also get Level 2 ADAS features like automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring.

Hyundai Creta Safety Ratings

The Hyundai Creta (pre-facelift and 2025 model) was tested by Global NCAP in 2022. It received a 3-star safety rating for both AOP and COP. In the crash test, it had scored 8 out of 17 points for adult protection and 28.29 out of 49 for child protection.

The bodyshell was rated as unstable, and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The footwell area was also rated as unstable. However, the protection offered to the driver’s head was found adequate, and the passenger’s head protection was rated as good.

The Maruti Victoris currently stands as the segment leader for safety, outperforming the Hyundai Creta in crash test ratings. Not just Creta, Victoris has outperformed all the SUVs in its category in terms of safety.