2025 MG Astor Launched: Gets Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 12.5 Lakh

2025 MG Astor: JSW MG Motor today launched the new 2025 MG Astor, introducing new features for its Shine and Select variants. The Shine variant of Astor 2025 now comes with a panoramic sunroof and six speakers. With the latest update, it became the only SUV in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof under Rs 12.5 lakh as the Shine variant is available at Rs 12,47,800, ex-showroom.

The Select variant further elevates comfort and safety with the addition of six airbags and premium ivory leatherette seats. 2025 MG Astor will be available in five variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro, starting at an attractive price of Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom price.

2025 MG Astor offers a host of features, such as front ventilated Seats, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, and auto-dimming IRVM. It gets updated i-SMART 2.0 and 80+ connected features for a seamless and convenient driving experience.

It comes with a JIO Voice Recognition system, enabling advanced voice commands for weather, cricket updates, calculator, clock, date/day information, horoscope, dictionary, news, and knowledge.

MG Astor is the first SUV in India to get a personal AI assistant. It has 14 ADAS Level 2 features powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera. MG offers Astor with two engine options: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS/220 Nm) with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 1.5-litre petrol engine (110 PS/144 Nm) with 5-speed MT and CVT automatic options.

The MG Astor's rivals include the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, and others in the category. Notably, Creta leads the segment in terms of sales.