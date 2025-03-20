2025 MG Comet EV Details: JSW MG Motor India has introduced the updated 2025 Comet EV, starting at Rs 4.99 lakh, with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option at Rs 2.5 per kilometer. Customers can book the new model for Rs 11,000 at any MG dealership. The 2025 MG Comet EV comes in five variants: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. This refreshed model includes new features, improved technology, and enhanced safety. Here’s what’s new:

– The Excite and Excite Fast Charge variants now get power-folding ORVMs and a rear parking camera.

– The Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge variants now feature a 4-speaker audio system and leatherette seat upholstery.

– Fast Charge variants come with a 17.4kWh battery, delivering a 230km range (MIDC) with 42bhp power and 110Nm torque.

Rakesh Sen, Head - Sales, JSW MG Motor India said, "The increasing acceptance of the Comet EV corresponds to the impressive 29% growth in sales in CY’24 compared to CY’23. The MG Comet EV 2025 highlights our dedication to meeting evolving consumer needs."

MG recently launched the Comet Blackstorm Edition, based on the top-end Exclusive trim. This special edition features MG badging on the bonnet, a ‘Blackstorm’ badge on the fender, red accents on the bumper, fog lamp surrounds, skid plate, black wheel covers, and red star-like patterns on the wheels. It is available in the exclusive Starry Night color.

Inside, the Blackstorm Edition gets black upholstery with red contrast stitching and ‘Blackstorm’ badges on the headrests. It also includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system, and electronically adjustable ORVMs.