2025 Renault Kiger Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh - More Features, Same Value!

2025 Renault Kiger Details: Renault India has launched the updated Kiger compact SUV, the second model under its Rethink brand transformation strategy. The new Kiger is offered in four trims -- Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion -- priced between Rs 6.29 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Prices for the AMT versions will be revealed soon.

Even after the update, the Kiger continues to be one of the most affordable sub-compact SUVs in India. However, it is now around Rs 14,000 costlier than the outgoing version. The 2025 facelift brings noticeable design updates inside and out, while keeping the same engine and gearbox options.

Variant-Wise Prices (Ex-showroom)

Authentic 1.0L NA-MT - Rs 6.29 lakh

Evolution 1.0L NA-MT - Rs 7.09 lakh

Techno 1.0L NA-MT - Rs 8.19 lakh

Emotion 1.0L NA-MT - Rs 9.14 lakh

Techno 1.0L Turbo-CVT - Rs 9.99 lakh

Emotion 1.0L Turbo-MT - Rs 9.99 lakh

Emotion 1.0L Turbo-CVT - Rs 11.26 lakh

At the front, the new Kiger gets a redesigned grille with Renault's new logo and a tweaked bumper with silver accents. The split headlamp setup with DRLs and fog lamps remains unchanged. Other updates include new 16-inch alloy wheels and a slightly revised rear bumper.

A new Green paint option has also been introduced, joining the existing 9 colours such as White, Silver, Blue, Red with Black Roof, Blue with Black Roof, Black, Silver with Black Roof and more. The higher trims can also be had with dual-tone finishes.

Inside, the cabin gets a new black and light grey dashboard. More importantly, six airbags, ESP, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system are now offered across all trims, making the SUV a little safer than before.

Other features continue from the older model, including an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, drive modes, configurable instrument display, ambient light, Arkamys audio system, PM2.5 air filter, automatic climate control and more.

The engine options remain unchanged. It can be had with a 1.0L, 72bhp naturally aspirated petrol or a 1.0L, 100bhp turbo petrol. Gearbox choices include a 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT and a CVT automatic.