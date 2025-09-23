Advertisement
2025 Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Launched At Rs 39.99 Lakh - Rs 6 Lakh Cheaper Than Top Model

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
2025 Skoda Kodiaq Lounge: Skoda has added a new entry-level variant to the Kodiaq SUV lineup, the Lounge. It features a 5-seat layout with a few design tweaks and updated features. Priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kodiaq Lounge is around Rs 3.77 lakh cheaper than the Sportline and nearly Rs 5.97 lakh more affordable than the top-spec L&K trim.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Features

Inside, the Lounge variant comes with grey faux-suede and fabric upholstery. Unlike the higher trims that offer a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a three-spoke steering wheel, this model gets a 10.4-inch unit and a simpler two-spoke steering wheel. The premium 13-speaker Canton sound system has been swapped with a 9-speaker setup. 

It also misses out on high-end features like a 360-degree camera and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate. However, the big advantage here is its 786-litre boot space, made possible by skipping the third-row seats. The higher trim has just 281 litres of boot space. 

Design Highlights

The new variant gets fresh 18-inch Mazeno alloy wheels. Buyers can choose from three colour options – Magic Black, Moon White and Graphite Grey. In contrast, the higher trims - Sportline and Selection L&K variants - continue to offer additional colour options such as Race Blue, Velvet Red, Steel Grey and Bronx Gold (top-end trim only).

2025 Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Engine

The Kodiaq Lounge uses the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing 204bhp and 320Nm of torque. Power is delivered through a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

