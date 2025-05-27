2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Base Variant Features Explained - Priced At Rs...

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Base Variant: Tata Motors has launched the 2025 Altroz facelift in seven trims: Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished Plus S, where the Smart (petrol) is the entry-level variant that costs Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, let's check out what this Smart variant of the 2025 Tata Altroz offers.

Exterior

At the front, the Smart variant gets a fresh design with a revised grille and a bold black strip on the bumper. It comes with halogen projector headlamps, not the dual LED units seen in higher variants. LED DRLs and fog lamps are also missing.

The side profile gets first in this segment, flush-type front door handles with illumination. The rear door handles are placed on the C-pillars. It has 16-inch steel wheels, while the higher variants get the same-sized dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the back, this variant gets LED taillamps connected by a red strip. Higher variants have an actual full-width illuminated LED strip. The features like an antenna, rear wiper, washer, and defogger are not available. The rear bumper is black.

Interior

Inside, the base model gets an all-black cabin with a white headliner. Higher trims offer a black and beige theme with glossy finishes. The Smart variant has a plain black dashboard and misses out on glossy details.

It has a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. But it skips the infotainment system. The instrument panel is a smaller 4-inch semi-digital screen. For the AC, it uses physical buttons instead of touch controls with toggles, available in higher variants.

Rear passengers don’t get AC vents or armrests. Even the front armrest is missing. The rear headrests are fixed and not adjustable. However, the Smart variant still offers useful features like manual AC, remote keyless entry, power windows on all doors, and three driving modes – Eco, City, and Sport.

Lack Of Premium Features

But it misses out on premium features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 8-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and a sunroof, which are available in the top variants.

Safety Features

In terms of safety, it comes with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX mounts, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and rear parking sensors. However, being a base model, it doesn’t offer a 360-degree camera or tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

The Smart trim is available only with petrol and CNG powertrain options. Both come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 88PS/115Nm on petrol and 73.5 PS/103 Nm on CNG.