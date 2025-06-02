2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Bookings Open - Token Amount, Waiting Period, Prices And More

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Bookings Open: Tata Motors has opened bookings for its new 2025 Altroz. Customers can book the car from their nearest dealership with a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries are expected to begin soon. The waiting period is likely to be less than one month in most cities.

In the premium hatchback segment, it competes with models like the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Baleno. The facelift gets a cosmetic makeover inside and out, giving it a more premium appearance. At the front, it sports a redesigned bumper, a blacked-out grille, and new LED headlamps with DRLs, enhancing the looks.

The side profile remains largely the same. However, it gets flush-type door handles, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and turn indicators on the ORVMs (shifted from the fender). At the rear, it gets connected taillamps and a slightly tweaked rear bumper.

It gets a refreshed cabin with new dual-tone upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and more.

It gets a 360-degree camera, an air purifier, a single-pane sunroof, an 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain Options

The following are the powertrain options:

- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (88 PS and 115 Nm), mated with 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT or 6-speed DCT.

- a 1.2-litre petrol with CNG kit (73.5 PS and 103 Nm), paired to a 5-speed MT.

- a 1.5-litre diesel engine (90 PS and 200 Nm), mated with a 5-speed MT.

Tata has launched the 2025 Altroz facelift at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.49 lakh for the top-end variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.