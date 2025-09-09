2025 Tata Punch Facelift Launching Soon? 10 Expected Changes You Must Know!

New Delhi: Tata Motors is all set to launch two new SUVs before the end of 2025: the Punch facelift and the all-new Sierra EV. However, the exact launch dates have not been announced yet. In this article, let's talk about the 2025 Tata Punch facelift only. It's a compact crossover, which, as per spy shots, is going to get some noticeable updates inside and out. But don’t expect changes to the engine options.

10 Expected Changes In New Tata Punch

1. A redesigned front grille

2. New headlights

3. Updated bumpers

4. Fresh alloy wheel design

5. Connected tail lights with new LED units

6. A new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

7. Touch-based HVAC control panel

8. A free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen

9. 8-speaker music system

10. Ventilated seats for extra comfort

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Punch EV-Inspired Design

The new Punch may borrow some design cues from the electric Punch EV. According to the spy shots, the front gets a new grille, redesigned headlamps and a slightly changed bumper. The side profile will remain largely unchanged, but expect new alloy wheels. The rear looks fresher with a tweaked bumper and connected LED taillights, just like the Nexon.

More Tech And Comfort Features

According to the spy images, Tata will introduce a two-spoke steering wheel with a glowing Tata logo, somewhat similar to the latest Altroz. You'll also get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The HVAC panel will be touch-based, likely similar to the Punch EV’s setup. Plus, ventilated front seats and an upgraded 8-speaker sound system will improve comfort and entertainment.

Same Petrol And CNG Options

Mechanically, it will remain unchanged. The 2025 Punch will continue to use the same 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 87bhp and 115Nm of torque. The CNG version will continue using the dual-cylinder i-CNG tech.