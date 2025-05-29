2025 Tata Punch Facelift Pics LEAKED Before Launch - Interior Revealed

2025 Tata Punch Facelift Pics Leaked Ahead of Launch: Tata Motors’ entry-level SUV, the Punch, is set to receive its first facelift in the coming months, over three years after its launch in 2021. It was recently spotted testing for the first time. While the test mule was camouflaged, the spy shots reveal some interesting exterior and interior details of the upcoming Punch facelift.

Cabin And New Features

The cabin appears similar to the one in the recently launched Tata Altroz facelift, which itself draws inspiration from the Nexon and Curvv. It gets the same leatherette-wrapped, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo at the centre and mounted controls. A 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also visible in the spy images.

The 2025 Tata Punch facelift is expected to feature a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Other possible features include a wireless charging pad, fabric seat upholstery, and a front centre armrest. The central console and dashboard design are likely to remain unchanged.

Exterior Updates

Although the test mule conceals most of the exterior updates, minimal cosmetic changes are expected. The micro SUV might get a slightly revised front fascia for a refreshed look. Some styling elements may be borrowed from the Punch EV.

Powertrain Options

Mechanically, no major updates are expected. The Punch is likely to retain the current powertrain options: a 1.2L, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, and a CNG variant with the same engine producing 73.4 bhp and 103 Nm. The existing 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes are also expected to continue.

Expected Price

Given the design makeover and new features, the 2025 Tata Punch facelift is likely to be priced slightly higher than the current model, which ranges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.