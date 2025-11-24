2025 Tata Sierra Launching Tomorrow - Price Expectations, Features, Engine Options & More

2025 Tata Sierra Launch - Price Expectations, Features & Specs: Tata Motors is set to launch the 2025 Sierra tomorrow, on 25th November. Initially, it will be offered with petrol and diesel engines. The lower petrol variants are likely to use a new 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, while the higher trims could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit.

The diesel models are expected to use the 1.5-litre engine, borrowed from the Curvv. However, Tata will tune it to produce 118PS and 260Nm. Buyers will be able to choose between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic. All variants will be offered with a front-wheel drive setup. It will be offered in 6 monotone colour options: Andaman Adventure (Yellow), Bengal Rouge (Red), Mintal Grey, Coorg Clouds (Silver/Light Grey), Pristine White and Munnar Mist (Green/Grey).

Prices will be announced on 25 November. The base petrol-manual variant is expected to cost around Rs 11-12 lakh. The top diesel automatic trim could be priced near Rs 19-20 lakh (ex-showroom). With this pricing, the Sierra will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and other midsize SUVs. Ahead of the official launch, select Tata dealerships have also started accepting bookings.

The 2025 Sierra will also introduce several first-time features for Tata. These include a triple-screen layout, a dashboard-mounted sound bar, extendable sun visors and auxiliary taillamps. Other highlights include dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker JBL system, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, Isofix mounts, parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS.

Tata will also launch the Sierra EV, but in early 2026. It is expected to borrow its motors and battery options from the Harrier EV, with a few EV-specific changes. When it arrives, it will take on the Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e-Vitara.