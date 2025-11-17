2025 Tata Sierra Vs 1990s Sierra: The Icon Returns With A Massive Makeover - Check What All Has Changed

2025 Tata Sierra Vs 1990s Sierra: The 2025 Tata Sierra has been revealed in a fresh and modern look. It still feels like a proper SUV, but with a cleaner and sharper design. Even with all the modern touches, Tata has kept the spirit of the original Sierra from the 1990s alive. Here's a quick look at what has changed in the new Sierra compared to the old one.

Front

The front design of the two models is completely different. The classic old Sierra had a very boxy nose with rectangular halogen lights and a simple grille with horizontal slats. The new 2025 Sierra looks much sleeker. It gets a full-width LED DRL, slim LED headlights inside a glossy black panel and a neat "Sierra" badge below the DRL.

The bumper has also changed a lot. The old Sierra had a thick black bumper, while the new one comes with a body-coloured bumper, a sporty air dam and a silver skid plate for a tough look.

Side Profile

The silhouette is where you can still see the Sierra DNA. Both SUVs look boxy and get those signature large alpine windows. But in the old Sierra, the window was a single long piece. In the new one, it's split into two to make space for the extra set of rear doors.

The old Sierra ran on steel wheels, while the 2025 Sierra comes with stylish 19-inch dual-tone alloys. The new model also gets flush door handles and ORVM-mounted indicators, unlike the older flap-style handles.

Rear

The rear design has changed the most. The old Sierra had rectangular halogen tail-lamps and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate. The new one goes for a much cleaner look with connected LED tail-lamps, a large Sierra badge on the boot and a glossy black bumper. There's a roof spoiler too, but no tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Interior And Features

The old Sierra’s cabin was simple and mostly plastic, with an analogue cluster and basic layout. But for its time, features like all-power windows and power steering were considered premium. The 2025 Sierra's cabin feels entirely different. It uses a black-and-white theme with beige seats, which makes the space feel light and open. The triple-screen setup for the driver, infotainment and passenger is one of its biggest highlights.

It also gets a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated powered front seats, a 12-speaker JBL system, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents and push-button start. Safety has been upgraded too with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.

Engine

The 2025 Sierra will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, which may include a new 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5L TGDi petrol unit, and a 1.5L diesel engine. On the other hand, the old Tata Sierra had a 2-litre diesel engine mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.