2025 Tata Sierra's 15 Confirmed Features - Check Full List

2025 Tata Sierra: After so many spy images and teasers, Tata has finally unveiled the new 2025 Sierra, marking the return of the legendary nameplate after over two decades.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
2025 Tata Sierra Confirmed Features: After so many spy images and teasers, Tata has finally unveiled the new 2025 Sierra, marking the return of the legendary nameplate after over two decades. The original Tata Sierra was discontinued in 2003, and now, in 2025, the nameplate is back with a massive makeover. The new 2025 Tata Sierra is set to be launched on 25th November. However, Tata dealerships across the country have reportedly started taking bookings for the new Sierra. While prices are yet to be revealed on launch day, here we have compiled a list of 15 confirmed features in the new Sierra.

2025 Tata Sierra's 15 Confirmed Features

1. Trippel screen setup (infotainment display, passenger-side touchscreen, and digital instrument cluster)
2. 360 Degree Camera
3. Panoramic sunroof
4. Ventilated powered front seats
5. 12-speaker JBL sound system
6. Dual-zone automatic climate control
7. Push-button start
8. Level 2 ADAS
9. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
10. Wireless phone charger
11. Ambient lighting
12. Multiple airbags
13. Tyre pressure monitoring system
14. ABS with EBD
15. Electronic stability control

In terms of design, it takes some inspiration from the original Sierra. But it is a completely new product with the same nameplate.  At the front, it gets a full-width LED DRL, slim LED headlights, a Sierra badge below the DRL, a body-coloured bumper, a sporty air dam and a silver skid plate. The side profile is where you can see the old Sierra DNA. It looks boxy, and the large glass area will remind you of the old Sierra's signature large alpine windows.

The SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20lakh (ex-showroom). As for the powertrain, it is likely to offer three engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5L TGDi petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

