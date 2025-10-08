2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition, bringing minor cosmetic updates and new features to its popular SUV. Bookings will open in the second week of October 2025. The 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is available in four colours - Pearl White, Attitude Black, Silver, and Superior White. It sports a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumper spoilers, and added chrome garnish.

A dual-tone black roof, glossy black alloy wheels, and a unique hood emblem give the SUV a more premium and sporty appeal. The cabin gets a black and maroon dual-tone finish on the seats and door panels, adding a touch of luxury. Other feature highlights include auto-folding mirrors, illuminated scuff plates, and a tyre pressure monitoring system for added convenience and safety.

Official Statement

Commenting on the launch, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "At Toyota, our customers’ evolving lifestyle preferences inspire us to continually refresh and enhance our offerings. We are grateful for the strong acceptance and overwhelming response to the 2024 Fortuner Leader Edition, which has further strengthened the SUV’s legacy as an icon on Indian roads."

He further said, "Encouraged by this trust, we are delighted to introduce the 2025 Fortuner LEADER EDITION, an offering for those seeking a sportier, more dynamic SUV. We are confident that this refreshed edition will further delight our customers and reinforce Fortuner’s position as the benchmark in the premium SUV segment."

2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Engine

Under the hood, the Fortuner Leader Edition is powered by the 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine with a variable geometry turbocharger (VGT). It delivers 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This special edition comes in rear-wheel drive (4x2) configuration.