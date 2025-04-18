2025 TVS Apache RR 310: TVS Motor Company has launched the updated 2025 Apache RR 310, with prices starting at Rs 2,77,999 (ex-showroom, India) for the base Red variant without quickshifter. The Red variant with quickshifter is priced at Rs 2,94,999, while the Bomber Grey variant tops the range at Rs 2,99,999. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Compared to the outgoing model, the latest version carries a premium of Rs 4,999. TVS is also offering Built-To-Order (BTO) kits, including the Dynamic Kit (Rs 18,000), Dynamic Pro Kit (Rs 16,000), and Race Replica Colour option (Rs 10,000).

Variant-wise Prices (Ex-showroom)

Red (without quickshifter)- Rs 2,79,999

Red (with quickshifter)- Rs 2,94,999

Bombay Grey- Rs 2,99,999

BTO Kits

Dynamic Kit- Rs 18,000

Dynamic Pro Kit- Rs 16,000

Race Replica Colour- Rs 10,000

What’s New On The 2025 Apache RR 310?

The motorcycle now features an OBD-2B compliant engine that delivers 38ps of power and 29Nm of torque.

New feature additions include sequential turn indicators and newly designed 8-spoke alloy wheels.

It also gets enhanced electronics, such as cornering engine braking control, launch control, and multi-language support for the instrument cluster.

It also gets a fresh Sepang Blue colour inspired by the Apache RR 310 race bike.

What Remains Unchanged?

The suspension setup remains unchanged, continuing with inverted telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear with preload adjustment.

Braking duties are handled by a 300mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc.

Design elements like the twin LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamp, and split seat remain intact.

Existing features such as cornering cruise control, ABS modes, riding modes, cornering traction control, and smartphone connectivity have been continued.