2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift India Launch On March 4: Expected Features, Design & Powertrain

2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift India Launch: Volvo is preparing to launch the facelifted XC90 in India. The updated version of its flagship SUV, which debuted globally in September 2024, will arrive on March 4, 2025. The new XC90 is expected to retain its overall design with subtle and evolutionary updates. The most noticeable update could be a redesigned front grille, accompanied by reshaped LED headlamps while keeping Volvo’s signature Thor’s Hammer DRLs. The front bumper might also be tweaked for a refreshed look, featuring a revised air dam.

The side profile is likely to remain largely unchanged, though the SUV may get newly designed alloy wheels, with the size expected to stay around the current 21 inches. At the rear, updates may include a reprofiled bumper with a horizontal chrome strip and slightly redesigned LED taillights.

Inside, the XC90 is expected to maintain its minimalist design with a spacious 7-seater layout. Updates may include a three-spoke steering wheel, a dual-tone cabin theme, and premium leatherette upholstery. Volvo is also likely to use more sustainable materials in the cabin.

Feature highlights may include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a premium 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, a head-up display (HUD), powered seats with ventilation and massage functions, a panoramic sunroof, and four-zone climate control.

The safety package may include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill start and descent control, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 ADAS with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, etc.

Globally, the updated XC90 is available with two engine choices: a 2.0L turbo-petrol with 48V mild-hybrid tech and a 2.0L turbo-petrol with plug-in hybrid technology. However, the India-spec model is likely to get a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid powertrain only.