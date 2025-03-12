2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched – Check Price, Features & Specs

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Yamaha Motor India has launched its first-ever hybrid motorcycle, based on the FZ-S Fi. Named the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid, it comes in a single variant, priced at Rs 1,44,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The biggest highlight of this bike is its hybrid powertrain. It is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, two-valve, air-cooled engine. This engine supports E20 fuel and meets OBD-2B emission norms. It produces 12.4PS of power at 7,250rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. It gets a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Yamaha has equipped the bike with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS). These features help reduce engine noise, improve fuel efficiency, and assist acceleration using battery power. The system also switches off the engine when idle and restarts it with a light clutch press.

For suspension, the bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are managed by a 282mm front and 220mm rear disc, with single-channel ABS for added safety.

The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, fitted with a 100-section front and 140-section rear tubeless tyre. It offers a seat height of 790mm and a ground clearance of 165mm. The fuel tank capacity is 13 litres, and the kerb weight stands at 138kg.

In terms of features, the bike gets a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity via the Y-Connect app. The app provides turn-by-turn navigation, Google Maps access, and SMS/call alerts. The bike also includes an all-LED lighting system, traction control, and a side-stand engine cut-off feature.

The Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is available in two colours – Cyan Metallic Grey and Racing Blue. Its overall design remains similar to the standard FZ-S Fi.