2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched At Rs...; Check Features And Specifications

2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Details: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has launched the 2025 Yamaha FZ-X with mild-hybrid tech, updated features, and a fresh colour option, priced at Rs 1,49,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). That’s about Rs 20,000 more than the standard version. One of the big highlights is a new 4.2-inch TFT console that supports smartphone connectivity via Yamaha’s Y-Connect app. It offers turn-by-turn navigation, Google Maps access, and notifications for calls and messages.

The updated FZ-X introduces a new Matte Titan colour (lighter matte green), joining the existing Metallic Black and Matte Blue options. The design stays the same, with its round LED headlight and metal fuel tank. It still rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, with a 100-section tyre at the front and a 140-section at the rear.

The suspension setup includes a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is handled by a 282mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear, supported by single-channel ABS. Other features include full LED lighting, switchable traction control, a USB charging port, and a side-stand engine cut-off.

Powering the 2025 FZ-X is the same 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, paired with mild-hybrid tech. This includes a smart motor generator (SMG) and a start/stop system. The hybrid system gives a small boost when accelerating and helps improve fuel economy. It also allows for a quieter, smoother engine start.

Speaking on the announcement, Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “We were thrilled by the overwhelming response to our Hybrid Technology when we introduced it in the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid. Extending this breakthrough to the FZ-X model felt like a natural next step.

He further said, "We are confident that adding hybrid power to the FZ-X model will further boost Yamaha’s appeal, particularly among riders who seek a practical yet premium riding experience. By integrating advanced technology with a deep understanding of rider needs, Yamaha is redefining the future of mobility."