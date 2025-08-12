2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched At Rs 2.10 Lakh - Check Specs And More

2025 Yezdi Roadster Details: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Yezdi Roadster in India, starting at Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Roadster comes in two variants: Standard and Premium. While the Standard range offers four colour options, Sharkskin Blue, Smoke Grey, Bloodrush Maroon and Savage Green, the Premium variant comes with a single paint option, the Shadow Black.

2025 Yezdi Roadster Prices (Ex-Showroom)

Sharkskin Blue- Rs 2,09,969

Smoke Grey- Rs 2,12,969

Bloodrush Maroonp- Rs 2,16,969

Savage Green- Rs 2,21,969

Shadow Black- Rs 2,25,969

At the heart of the Roadster is the all-new 350 Alpha2 Liquid-Cooled engine, tuned to deliver 29PS and 30Nm, paired to a first-in-segment 6-speed gearbox with assist & slipper clutch. It offers a 12.5-litre fuel tank with a range of over 350 km.

Equipped with dual-channel ABS from Continental, it features 320mm front disc brakes and 240mm rear disc brakes. The suspension setup consists of telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks. The seat height is 795mm.

One of the biggest highlights is its customisation. It features a round LED headlight with a new cowl, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, curved fenders, and slim taillights. It offers six factory custom kits with over 50 possible combinations.

Riders can also switch between a bobber-style solo seat and a touring-friendly dual seat in minutes. There are options for different handlebars, visors, crash guards, and touring accessories like backrests and luggage racks.

Commenting on the launch, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, "The Yezdi Roadster is a wolf in wolf’s clothing. The memories of a Yezdi rumbling through Indian roads and hearts never really went away. The cool dads and lads rode on real roads, on a real bike and created real stories. Their first job, first fall, first love was all on a Yezdi."

He further said, "The new Roadster is ‘Born Out of Line’ to become the call of the wolf to all the new-age wildcards. With a bold design, cutting-edge performance, and touring-ready engineering, the Yezdi Roadster is a war cry for those who chart their own course, your tribe is calling."