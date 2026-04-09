Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035432https://zeenews.india.com/auto/2026-bajaj-pulsar-180-launched-in-india-with-updated-design-check-price-top-features-suspension-3035432.html
NewsAuto2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched in India with updated design: Check price, top features, suspension
BAJAJ PULSAR 180

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched in India with updated design: Check price, top features, suspension

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180: Bajaj has launched the 2026 version of its popular Pulsar 180 motorcycle in India, priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched in India with updated design: Check price, top features, suspensionImage credit: bajajauto

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180: Bajaj has launched the 2026 version of its popular Pulsar 180 motorcycle in India, priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 220F, the new Pulsar 180 will compete with other 180cc bikes like the TVS Apache RTR 180.

The Pulsar 180 is powered by a 178.61cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that delivers 16.77bhp at 8,500rpm and 15Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox. Compared to the discontinued 2022 model, the peak power is unchanged, but torque has increased by 0.8Nm. Overall, it produces 3bhp and 1.75Nm more than the Pulsar 150.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Design and features

The 2026 Pulsar 180 has retained the classic Pulsar styling that the brand is known for, with subtle updates. The motorcycle now comes with a blacked-out paint scheme with contrasting highlights depending on the colour option. The front mudguard features a carbon-fibre-like finish, while the headlamp design has been revised to include LED lighting, giving the bike a more modern and sportier look.

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Suspension and braking

In the Bajaj Pulsar 180, braking is managed with a 280mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, both equipped with ABS. The bike uses a telescopic front fork and twin-shock rear suspension, similar to the rest of the classic Pulsar lineup.

(Also Read: Hyundai Creta Summer Edition launched at Rs…, with advanced features in mid and lower trims)

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Dimensions

The Pulsar 180 has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres, a kerb weight of 156kg, and a ground clearance of 165mm. It rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends, fitted with 90/120-section tubeless tyres.

With the launch of the 2026 Pulsar 180, Bajaj aims to strengthen its position in the 180cc bike segment.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Low-risk gamble? Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks decoded
GT vs DC thriller
IPL 2026: Agony in Delhi as GT edge DC by 1 run, Rewitness LAST OVER DRAMA
COP 33
India withdraws proposal to host COP 33 climate summit in 2028: Key reasons
Civil Aviation Ministry
Govt slashes airport landing & parking charges to keep airfares affordable
Raaka
‘Raaka’ poster sparks frenzy: Allu Arjun’s fierce new look stuns fans
assembly elections 2026
Kerala Assembly polls: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule-CHECK
DC vs GT
Heartbreak for DC as Star player retires hurt; KL Rahul battles alone vs GT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Bombay HC restrains Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
UP Defence Corridor
Uttar Pradesh: BEL gets 75 hectares in Chitrakoot for air defence facility
IMD Delhi forecast
Delhi records coldest April day in 11 yrs; IMD predicts sharp temperature rise