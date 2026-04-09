2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched in India with updated design: Check price, top features, suspension

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180: Bajaj has launched the 2026 version of its popular Pulsar 180 motorcycle in India, priced at Rs. 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 220F, the new Pulsar 180 will compete with other 180cc bikes like the TVS Apache RTR 180.

The Pulsar 180 is powered by a 178.61cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that delivers 16.77bhp at 8,500rpm and 15Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox. Compared to the discontinued 2022 model, the peak power is unchanged, but torque has increased by 0.8Nm. Overall, it produces 3bhp and 1.75Nm more than the Pulsar 150.

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Bajaj Pulsar 180: Design and features

The 2026 Pulsar 180 has retained the classic Pulsar styling that the brand is known for, with subtle updates. The motorcycle now comes with a blacked-out paint scheme with contrasting highlights depending on the colour option. The front mudguard features a carbon-fibre-like finish, while the headlamp design has been revised to include LED lighting, giving the bike a more modern and sportier look.

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Suspension and braking

In the Bajaj Pulsar 180, braking is managed with a 280mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, both equipped with ABS. The bike uses a telescopic front fork and twin-shock rear suspension, similar to the rest of the classic Pulsar lineup.

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Bajaj Pulsar 180: Dimensions

The Pulsar 180 has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres, a kerb weight of 156kg, and a ground clearance of 165mm. It rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends, fitted with 90/120-section tubeless tyres.

With the launch of the 2026 Pulsar 180, Bajaj aims to strengthen its position in the 180cc bike segment.