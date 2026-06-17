/2026 Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Which electric SUV is a better choice? Price, range, battery, features, and all specs compared

2026 Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Citroen launched the updated eC3X in India on June 17, 2026, at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom), taking on the Tata Punch EV, the segment's current sales leader. Both small electric SUVs target buyers looking to cut fuel costs without spending big, but they take different paths to get there. The Punch EV undercuts it on price and offers more range, while the eC3X leans on new tech and styling. Here is a detailed comparison of the Citroen eC3X and Tata Punch EV.
Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Price and ownership cost
The eC3X starts at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1.74 lakh cheaper than the outgoing model, and comes in three trims: Live, Live (O), and Shine. The Punch EV starts lower at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five variants, giving buyers more choice across different budgets.
Both cars also offer Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plans. Citroen's BaaS drops the entry price to Rs 6.29 lakh plus Rs 2.26 per km in battery rental, while Tata's version starts at Rs 6.49 lakh plus Rs 2.6 per km.
Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Key specs comparison
|Spec
|Citroen eC3X
|Tata Punch EV (40kWh)
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 10.25 lakh
|Rs 9.69 lakh
|BaaS starting price
|Rs 6.29 lakh
|Rs 6.49 lakh
|Battery
|29.2kWh
|40kWh
|Power
|57hp
|95kW (127bhp)
|Torque
|143Nm
|154Nm
|Claimed range
|325 km (MIDC)
|468 km (ARAI)
|Charging
|10–80% in 57 min
|20–80% in 26 min
|Airbags
|Up to 6
|6 (standard)
|Variants
|3
|5
Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Battery, range, and charging speed
This is where the gap widens. The eC3X uses a 29.2kWh battery, good for a claimed 325km MIDC range, with its 57hp motor managing 0–60kph in 6.8 seconds. The Punch EV's 40kWh pack claims a much higher 468km ARAI range and packs 95kW of power for a 0–100kph sprint in 9.0 seconds.
Charging also favours Tata: the Punch EV offers 20–80 percent charging in 26 minutes, while the eC3X takes 57 minutes for a 10–80 percent top-up. For people planning weekend trips outside the city, the Punch EV's larger range and faster charging mean fewer charging stops and less time spent waiting.
Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Features, safety, and daily comfort
Citroen has added a 7-inch colour driver display, JBL speakers, wireless charging, and LED projector headlamps with split DRLs on the eC3X, alongside six airbags on the top trim. The Punch EV counters with a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor, a voice-controlled sunroof, ventilated front seats, and an IP67-rated battery and motor for added durability.
Tata also backs the 40kWh battery with a lifetime warranty and no kilometre limit, which matters if you plan to keep the car for a long time.
If range anxiety worries you, the Punch EV is the safer pick, with a bigger battery and quicker charging at a lower price. The eC3X makes sense for buyers who want updated styling and a richer audio setup and do not mind a smaller battery for short city commutes.
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