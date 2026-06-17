/2026 Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Which electric SUV is a better choice? Price, range, battery, features, and all specs compared

2026 Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Citroen launched the updated eC3X in India on June 17, 2026, at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom), taking on the Tata Punch EV, the segment's current sales leader. Both small electric SUVs target buyers looking to cut fuel costs without spending big, but they take different paths to get there. The Punch EV undercuts it on price and offers more range, while the eC3X leans on new tech and styling. Here is a detailed comparison of the Citroen eC3X and Tata Punch EV.