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  • /2026 Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Which electric SUV is a better choice? Price, range, battery, features, and all specs compared

2026 Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Which electric SUV is a better choice? Price, range, battery, features, and all specs compared

2026 Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: The eC3X starts at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1.74 lakh cheaper than the outgoing model, and comes in three trims: Live, Live (O), and Shine. The Punch EV starts lower at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 10:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
2026 Citroen eC3X vs Tata Punch EV: Which electric SUV is a better choice? Price, range, battery, features, and all specs compared
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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