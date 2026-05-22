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NewsAutoHonda City Facelift is here: Launched with fresh looks at THIS price; Check engine, interior, exterior, and more
HONDA CITY FACELIFT

Honda City Facelift is here: Launched with fresh looks at THIS price; Check engine, interior, exterior, and more

2026 Honda City Facelift: The price starts at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, India's trusted mid-size sedan will compete against the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. 

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Honda City Facelift is here: Launched with fresh looks at THIS price; Check engine, interior, exterior, and moreRepresentative image/AI

2026 Honda City Facelift: Honda Cars India launched the updated 2026 Honda City facelift on May 22, 2026, with prices starting at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, India's trusted mid-size sedan will compete against the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. This is not a full redesign, as Honda has focused on cosmetic updates, feature additions, and retaining the proven powertrain. Both petrol and strong hybrid variants are now on sale.

2026 Honda City Facelift: Design

The most visible changes on the 2026 Honda City facelift are at the front. Honda has revised the front grille, tweaked the bumper design, and refreshed the LED lighting signature for a cleaner, sharper look. New alloy wheel designs complete the exterior update. The car still looks unmistakably like a City. Honda has kept the overall design familiar, with the update mainly focused on styling changes and feature additions until the next-generation model, which is reportedly expected to arrive in 2028.

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Six colour options are available: Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, and Lunar Silver Metallic — though not every colour is available across all variants.

Also Read | Mercedes GLE and GLS Night Editions launched in India, priced from Rs 1.05 crore

2026 Honda City Facelift: Interior and safety

Inside, the facelift gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver's display, connected car technology, and a sunroof, carried over from the previous model.

Honda has also added updated interior trims and refreshed upholstery options. It comes with the Honda Sensing ADAS suite, which includes lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and adaptive cruise control.

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