2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at Rs 5.80 lakh - What's new?

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Hyundai has launched the 2026 Exter facelift in India. Priced from Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Exter gets a few design tweaks and some new features. Mechanically, nothing has changed. Like the updated Venue and Verna, the Exter also gets a revised variant nomenclature.

New Hyundai Exter variant-wise prices (ex-showroom)

HX2- Rs 5.80 lakh

HX3- Rs 6.24 lakh

HX4- Rs 7.22 lakh

HX6- Rs 7.95 lakh

HX8- Rs 8.36 lakh

HX3- Rs 6.91 lakh

HX4 plus- Rs 8.06 lakh

HX6- Rs 8.55 lakh

HX8- Rs 9.08 lakh

HX10- Rs 9.42 lakh

HX2- Rs 7 lakh

HX3- Rs 7.44 lakh

HX4- Rs 8.27 lakh

HX6- Rs 8.94 lakh

HX8- Rs 9.41 lakh

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What's New?

The cabin now feels a bit fresher. The old all-black interior has been replaced with a dual-tone navy blue and grey theme. There's also a new flat-bottom steering wheel and updated dashboard with a faux carbon-fibre finish. It also gets a new semi-fabric upholstery.

Hyundai has also added a few useful features. It now gets adjustable rear headrests and a height-adjustable driver seat as standard. Rear passengers get Type-C USB ports, and the driver gets a dedicated armrest. Other additions include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter) and metal pedals.

On the outside, the changes are subtle but noticeable. The front gets a reworked grille with silver accents, along with a slightly updated bumper. The Exter badge has also been repositioned. The side profile looks a bit sportier now, thanks to chunkier wheel arches and new alloy wheel designs.

At the rear, there's a blacked-out bumper, new C-pillar garnish, and a split spoiler. Hyundai has also introduced two new colour options: Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze.

Engine

The Exter continues with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 83bhp and 114Nm. It is available with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The CNG version is also on offer. It comes with a dual-cylinder setup placed under the boot floor. This version produces 69bhp and 95Nm.