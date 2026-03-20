Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028838https://zeenews.india.com/auto/2026-hyundai-exter-facelift-launched-at-rs-5-80-lakh-whats-new-3028838.html
NewsAuto2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at Rs 5.80 lakh - What's new?
AUTO NEWS

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at Rs 5.80 lakh - What's new?

2026 Hyundai Exter: Hyundai has launched the 2026 Exter facelift in India. Priced from Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Exter gets a few design tweaks and some new features.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at Rs 5.80 lakh - What's new?

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift: Hyundai has launched the 2026 Exter facelift in India. Priced from Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Exter gets a few design tweaks and some new features. Mechanically, nothing has changed. Like the updated Venue and Verna, the Exter also gets a revised variant nomenclature.

New Hyundai Exter variant-wise prices (ex-showroom)

HX2- Rs 5.80 lakh
HX3- Rs 6.24 lakh
HX4- Rs 7.22 lakh
HX6- Rs 7.95 lakh
HX8- Rs 8.36 lakh
HX3- Rs 6.91 lakh
HX4 plus- Rs 8.06 lakh
HX6- Rs 8.55 lakh
HX8- Rs 9.08 lakh
HX10- Rs 9.42 lakh
HX2- Rs 7 lakh
HX3- Rs 7.44 lakh
HX4- Rs 8.27 lakh
HX6- Rs 8.94 lakh
HX8- Rs 9.41 lakh

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What's New?
The cabin now feels a bit fresher. The old all-black interior has been replaced with a dual-tone navy blue and grey theme. There's also a new flat-bottom steering wheel and updated dashboard with a faux carbon-fibre finish. It also gets a new semi-fabric upholstery.

Hyundai has also added a few useful features. It now gets adjustable rear headrests and a height-adjustable driver seat as standard. Rear passengers get Type-C USB ports, and the driver gets a dedicated armrest. Other additions include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter) and metal pedals.

On the outside, the changes are subtle but noticeable. The front gets a reworked grille with silver accents, along with a slightly updated bumper. The Exter badge has also been repositioned.  The side profile looks a bit sportier now, thanks to chunkier wheel arches and new alloy wheel designs.

At the rear, there's a blacked-out bumper, new C-pillar garnish, and a split spoiler. Hyundai has also introduced two new colour options: Titanium Black Matte and Golden Bronze.

Engine
The Exter continues with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 83bhp and 114Nm. It is available with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The CNG version is also on offer. It comes with a dual-cylinder setup placed under the boot floor. This version produces 69bhp and 95Nm.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

RCB
RCB's IPL 2026 selection headache: Phil Salt vs Jacob Bethell - who gets nod?
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Meet the real actors and the story behind their characters
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan quits BCCI
'People who hate me are...': Indian veteran quits, alleges BCCI racism
Keiji Nakazawa
Anime lover? Did you know creator of this anime survived horrors of Hiroshima?
Iran Strait of Hormuz Closure
Inside the $2 million price tag for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz
EU-India trade deal
'India-EU trade pact offers path forward amid global uncertainty'
Baba Neem Karoli Ji Vrindavan
President Murmu offers prayers at Baba Neem Karoli's samadhi site in Vrindavan
illegal online betting
Big action on online betting as govt bans 300 more illegal gambling apps
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026
Happy Chaitra Navratri Day 3 wishes: 100+ best wishes, quotes, images & more
Global supply chain
The chokepoint crisis: 5 strategic waterways that control global trade