2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Tata Punch: Which micro SUV is better to buy? Price, features, comfort, safety compared

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift vs Tata Punch: The micro-SUV segment in India is becoming more competitive with the latest launches. The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift has also entered this league, taking on the updated Tata Punch. While the updated Exter facelift doesn’t bring major design changes, it introduces many noticeable updates to the exterior, interior, and safety. Both these SUVs target budget buyers but differ in design, features, and performance. Here is a simple comparison of these two cars:

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift vs Tata Punch: Price comparison

The 2026 Hyundai Exter is priced between around Rs 5.79 lakh and Rs 9.42 lakh, while the Tata Punch starts slightly lower at about Rs 5.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Punch more affordable at the entry level, but also more expensive in the top variants.

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2026 Hyundai Exter facelift vs Tata Punch: Engine and performance

Both SUVs come with 1.2-litre petrol engines, but there are key differences. The Exter uses a 1.2L engine producing around 83 bhp, while the Punch offers slightly more power at about 87 bhp. Importantly, the Punch also gets a turbo petrol option, giving it an advantage in performance and variety.

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift vs Tata Punch: Exterior and design

The Exter focuses on a modern and urban look with refreshed styling in its facelift version. It now comes with a wider grille and a silver contrasting trim on the lower body. The ‘EXTER’ lettering has been repositioned from the bumper to the DRL connecting trim.

On the other hand, the Punch continues with a rugged and boxy SUV design, now updated with new lights and styling elements.

(Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at Rs 5.80 lakh - What's new?)

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift vs Tata Punch: Interior and features

Inside, both cars offer modern features, but the Punch edges ahead with larger 10.25-inch screens, wireless connectivity, and added comfort features like rear armrests and USB ports.

However, the Exter offers a more premium cabin feel with its refreshed carbon-black 3D design, navy blue and grey interior theme, and connected tech features suited for urban buyers.

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift vs Tata Punch: Safety

Safety is a strong point for both models. The Exter comes with multiple safety features, including ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and central locking, among others. When it comes to boot space, the Exter stands out with a larger 391 litres, while the Tata Punch offers 366 litres in both its petrol and EV variants.

The Tata Punch stands out with a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and added features like a 360-degree camera and advanced driver aids.

Which SUV is better?

Overall, the Tata Punch stands stronger in safety, features, and engine options. However, the Hyundai Exter is a better choice for those looking for a stylish, city-friendly SUV with modern tech.