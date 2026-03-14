2026 Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Slavia: Which mid-size sedan is better? Price, engine, features, and safety COMPARED

2026 Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Slavia: The mid-size sedan segment in India is popular among buyers who look for comfort, performance, and premium features. In this category, two strong rivals are the Hyundai Verna and the Skoda Slavia. Both cars offer modern technology, powerful engines, and strong safety features, but they differ in several key areas. Here is a simple comparison of these two sedans that may help you understand which one is better.

Price and variants

The 2026 Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.98 lakh and Rs 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and engine option.

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The Skoda Slavia is slightly cheaper at the base level, with prices starting from around Rs 10 lakh and going up to about Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both cars compete directly in the same segment, and the price difference between similar variants is usually small. Buyers mainly choose between them based on features, driving experience, and brand preference.

Engine and performance

The Hyundai Verna offers two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo GDi petrol engine. The turbo engine produces up to 160 PS of power, making it one of the most powerful sedans in the segment.

The Skoda Slavia also offers two engines: a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine producing about 114 bhp, and a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine delivering around 148 bhp.

While both cars provide good performance, the Verna’s turbo engine delivers slightly higher power, while the Slavia is known for its smooth turbo performance and strong highway driving.

Features and technology

The Hyundai Verna focuses heavily on technology and comfort. It comes with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, connected car technology, and a Bose sound system. It has 528 litres of boot space.

The Skoda Slavia also offers premium features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital display, and a spacious cabin with a large boot of 521 litres.

However, overall, the Verna usually offers more tech and convenience features.

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Safety

Safety is another important factor for car buyers. The Skoda Slavia has received a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, which makes it one of the safest sedans in India.

The Hyundai Verna also comes with strong safety equipment, including six airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

Which one should you buy?

Both sedans offer good value and features in the mid-size segment. The Hyundai Verna stands out for its modern features, powerful turbo engine, and advanced safety technology, while the Skoda Slavia is known for solid build quality, strong performance, and a proven safety rating.

Depending on individual preferences, buyers looking for technology and comfort may go for the 2026 Hyundai Verna, while those who value driving performance and build strength may choose the Skoda Slavia.