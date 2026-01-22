2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India at Rs 3.17 lakh with new colours: Engine, performance, top speed EXPLAINED

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300: The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki has launched the 2026 Ninja 300 in India, keeping the motorcycle mechanically unchanged and introducing only new colour options. The updated model has been priced at Rs 3.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and continues to target buyers looking for a sportbike.

The look of the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been kept identical to the outgoing model. It continues with its familiar full-fairing design, twin headlamps at the front, a sharp tail section, and a sporty riding stance. The overall silhouette of the motorcycle has been kept the same for several years, and no design revisions have been made for this update.

The motorcycle parts have also been carried over unchanged. The Ninja 300 continues to use telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS kept standard on the motorcycle.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300: New colour options

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with new colour options. Kawasaki has introduced two new colours: Lime Green and Candy Lime Green/Ebony. Both colours stay true to Kawasaki’s traditional green theme but come with revised graphics. These updated graphics are the only visual difference between the 2026 Ninja 300 and the previous model.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Engine and performance

The 2026 Ninja 300 is powered by the same 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine seen earlier. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and produces 39hp at 11,000rpm and 26.1Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. There are no changes to the engine tuning or performance figures. The top speed of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is around 170–182 km/h.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Features

In terms of features, the Ninja 300 continues to be a relatively simple motorcycle for its segment. It offers dual-channel ABS but misses out on advanced electronic aids that some rivals now provide. Notably, it still comes with an analogue tachometer.

With no mechanical updates, the 2026 Ninja 300’s update is aimed at keeping the model relevant in Kawasaki’s Indian lineup.