2026 Kia Syros launched at Rs 8.40 lakhs - What's new

2026 Kia Syros Launched: Kia India has launched the updated 2026 Syros in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model brings new variants, enhanced feature distribution across the range and some design tweaks aimed at making it more appealing to buyers.

New trims

The biggest change is the expanded variant lineup. The 2026 Syros now comes in new trims like HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O). Additionally, Kia has now introduced diesel automatic variants from the HTK+ trim onwards, which should attract more customers who prefer convenience in daily driving.

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What's new

On the outside, the changes are subtle but noticeable. The front gets a sportier bumper with body-coloured elements and glossy black skid plates. There are also LED fog lamps. At the rear, the bumper has been redesigned, and there is a new LED high-mounted stop lamp.

From the side, you will notice black roof rails and updated styling elements that add to the SUV look. HTX and HTX(O) now come with a new R17 (17-inch) Sporty Crystal Cut Alloy wheel design with Neon colored brake calipers.

Kia has also added new colour options, including Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss, giving buyers more ways to personalise their SUV.

Official statement

Atul Sood, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "This thoughtful evolution (of Syros) exemplifies Kia's consumer-first innovation, blending great cabin space and comfort with city-friendly agility while making premium convenience more accessible than ever."

Features

Inside, the Syros continues to offer a large 30-inch Trinity panoramic display setup, which combines the infotainment system and driver display. Other highlights include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, and sliding and reclining second-row seats.

The SUV also offers more than 80 connected car features along with over-the-air updates. The company, in an official statement, said, "With the new updates and strengthened variant line-up, key features are now accessible across a wider range of price points.