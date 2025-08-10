2026 Mahindra Bolero Spotted! Rugged Design, Tech Makeover And More Features Expected

2026 Mahindra Bolero Spotted Testing: Mahindra’s iconic SUV, the Bolero, is all set for a big makeover in 2026. The next-generation model is already in testing, and recent spy shots hint at what’s coming. Even though the testing model was heavily camouflaged, some key design changes are hard to miss, like the boxier and upright stance, a revised grille with vertical slats, new circular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a clamshell bonnet that adds to its rugged appeal.

On the side, it gets chunky, squared-off wheel arches with black cladding and stylish dual-tone alloys. One of the biggest updates would be under the skin. The 2026 Bolero is expected to be the first Mahindra SUV built on the brand's new 'Freedom NU' flexible platform, which is set to make its debut on August 15, 2025.

According to the spy shots, the cabin has an all-black theme, a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard has also been updated.

Earlier leaks hinted at a semi-digital instrument cluster with a big TFT display and dual-zone climate control. On higher variants, a fully digital driver display is also expected.

Rumours also suggest the new Bolero might pack Level-2 ADAS features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, and traffic sign recognition. Tech goodies could include wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, powered driver’s seat, push-button start, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, and keyless entry.

Under the hood, the trusted 1.5L mHawk diesel engine is likely to remain, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. If these updates are anything to go by, the 2026 Mahindra Bolero will keep its tough personality while adding a lot more modern comfort and tech for today’s SUV buyers.