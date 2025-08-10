Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944011https://zeenews.india.com/auto/2026-mahindra-bolero-spotted-rugged-design-tech-makeover-and-more-features-expected-2944011.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

2026 Mahindra Bolero Spotted! Rugged Design, Tech Makeover And More Features Expected

2026 Mahindra Bolero: Mahindra’s iconic SUV, the Bolero, is all set for a big makeover in 2026. The next-generation model is already in testing, and recent spy shots hint at what’s coming.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2026 Mahindra Bolero Spotted! Rugged Design, Tech Makeover And More Features ExpectedRepresentative Image

2026 Mahindra Bolero Spotted Testing: Mahindra’s iconic SUV, the Bolero, is all set for a big makeover in 2026. The next-generation model is already in testing, and recent spy shots hint at what’s coming. Even though the testing model was heavily camouflaged, some key design changes are hard to miss, like the boxier and upright stance, a revised grille with vertical slats, new circular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a clamshell bonnet that adds to its rugged appeal. 

On the side, it gets chunky, squared-off wheel arches with black cladding and stylish dual-tone alloys. One of the biggest updates would be under the skin. The 2026 Bolero is expected to be the first Mahindra SUV built on the brand's new 'Freedom NU' flexible platform, which is set to make its debut on August 15, 2025.

According to the spy shots, the cabin has an all-black theme, a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard has also been updated. 

Earlier leaks hinted at a semi-digital instrument cluster with a big TFT display and dual-zone climate control. On higher variants, a fully digital driver display is also expected.

Rumours also suggest the new Bolero might pack Level-2 ADAS features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, and traffic sign recognition. Tech goodies could include wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, powered driver’s seat, push-button start, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, and keyless entry.

Under the hood, the trusted 1.5L mHawk diesel engine is likely to remain, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. If these updates are anything to go by, the 2026 Mahindra Bolero will keep its tough personality while adding a lot more modern comfort and tech for today’s SUV buyers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK