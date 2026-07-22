/2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift likely to debut on August 15

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: The Mahindra Scorpio N is due for a major midlife update in India. The updated model has been undergoing testing for a while now, and it's expected to make its official debut on August 15, 2026. Mahindra & Mahindra has planned a three-day event in Mumbai, running from August 14 to 16, which could see the launch of the new Scorpio N facelift alongside the upcoming Mahindra Vision S and Mahindra BE 07.
Spy shots suggest the updated Scorpio N will keep its familiar upright stance and muscular build. Expect newly designed alloy wheels, revised headlamps and taillamps with fresh LED elements, updated bumpers, and a larger front grille.
Mahindra could also introduce new colour options with this update. The SUV's overall dimensions, however, will remain unchanged. Just like the current model, the 2026 Scorpio N facelift will continue to measure 4,662mm in length, 1,917mm in width, and 1,857mm in height, sitting on a 2,750mm wheelbase.
Cabin and features
Inside, the cabin is expected to get a larger 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment system, similar to the unit found in the Thar Roxx. This system will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The spied test mule also revealed new silver trim around the central AC vents. Other likely updates include fresh seat upholstery, new interior trims, and a panoramic sunroof.
Engine options
Under the hood, no major changes are expected. The 2026 Scorpio N facelift will continue with its existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options.
The diesel engine will be offered in two states of tune, one producing 132bhp and 300Nm, and the other making 175bhp with 370Nm on the manual gearbox or 400Nm on the automatic.
The petrol engine continues to produce a maximum of 203bhp, along with 370Nm of torque on the manual and 380Nm on the automatic.
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