/2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift likely to debut on August 15

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: The Mahindra Scorpio N is due for a major midlife update in India. The updated model has been undergoing testing for a while now, and it's expected to make its official debut on August 15, 2026. Mahindra & Mahindra has planned a three-day event in Mumbai, running from August 14 to 16, which could see the launch of the new Scorpio N facelift alongside the upcoming Mahindra Vision S and Mahindra BE 07.