New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has finally revealed the complete price list for the 2026 Brezza, just days after sharing only the base turbo-petrol variant's price on July 24. The updated Brezza starts at Rs 7.4 lakh and tops out at Rs 13.55 lakh, ex-showroom. With this update, Maruti has raised prices on the 1.5-litre petrol variants by up to Rs 69,000. The 1.5-litre CNG variants have also gotten pricier, up by as much as Rs 19,000, with one exception. The VXi CNG variant is actually Rs 18,000 cheaper than before.