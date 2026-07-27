New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has finally revealed the complete price list for the 2026 Brezza, just days after sharing only the base turbo-petrol variant's price on July 24. The updated Brezza starts at Rs 7.4 lakh and tops out at Rs 13.55 lakh, ex-showroom. With this update, Maruti has raised prices on the 1.5-litre petrol variants by up to Rs 69,000. The 1.5-litre CNG variants have also gotten pricier, up by as much as Rs 19,000, with one exception. The VXi CNG variant is actually Rs 18,000 cheaper than before.
Here's an interesting detail. The new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants cost less than their 1.5-litre petrol equivalents. That's because the 1.0-litre engine attracts just 18 percent GST, while the 1.5-litre lineup remains taxed at 40 percent. To put that in perspective, the outgoing Brezza's 1.5 LXi MT base variant cost Rs 8.26 lakh, but the new 1.0 LXi MT brings the entry price down by Rs 86,000.
Variant-wise ex-showroom prices
LXi 1.0 liter turbo MT- 7.4 lakh
VXi 1.0 liter turbo MT- 8.55 lakh
ZXi 1.0 liter turbo MT- 9.85 lakh
ZXi+ 1.0 liter turbo MT- 11.16 lakh
LXi 1.5 liter NA MT- 8.3 lakh
VXi 1.5 liter NA MT- 9.26 lakh
ZXi 1.5 liter NA MT- 10.5 lakh
LXi 1.5 liter CNG MT- 9.3 lakh
VXi 1.5 liter MT- 9.99 lakh
ZXi 1.5 liter CNG MT- 11.5 lakh
VXi 1.5 liter NA AT- 10.61 lakh
ZXi 1.5 liter NA AT- 11.85 lakh
ZXi+ 1.5 liter NA AT- 13.55 lakh
NA- Naturally aspirated, AT- Automatic transmission, and MT- Manual transmission
Powertrain details
As before, the Brezza continues with its 103hp, 139Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, and it's still available with a CNG kit, which drops output to 88hp and 121.5Nm. What's new this year is the addition of Maruti's 1.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine, producing 110hp and 170Nm. The lineup also gets a new 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, replacing the older 5-speed unit. That said, the 6-speed torque converter automatic remains exclusive to the naturally aspirated petrol engine.
2026 Maruti Brezza rivals
In this segment, the Brezza faces off against the Tata Nexon, priced between Rs 7.4 lakh and Rs 13.7 lakh, the Hyundai Venue at Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.65 lakh, the Mahindra XUV 3XO between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 15.04 lakh, the Skoda Kylaq priced from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh, and the Kia Sonet ranging from Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 13.8 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
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