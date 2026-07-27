Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /2026 Maruti Brezza facelift full price list out: Here's the full breakdown

2026 Maruti Brezza facelift full price list out: Here's the full breakdown

The new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants cost less than their 1.5-litre petrol equivalents. That's because the 1.0-litre engine attracts just 18 percent GST, while the 1.5-litre lineup remains taxed at 40 percent.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
2026 Maruti Brezza facelift full price list out: Here's the full breakdown
Image Credit: 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift full price list out: Here's the full breakdown

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
2026 Maruti Brezza facelift full price list out: Here's the full breakdown
Auto news0 min ago
2
#rahul gandhi10 min ago
3
Re-Neet OMR Sheets16 min ago
4
Mihir Ahuja30 min ago
5
monsoon session48 min ago