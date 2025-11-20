2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spotted - Level 2 ADAS And Bigger Boot With Underbody CNG Tank Likely

2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spied: A test mule of the Maruti Brezza has been spotted on the road, fully covered in camouflage. This is believed to be the facelifted Brezza that Maruti plans to launch in 2026. The test car also had a CNG sticker on the rear glass, which confirms that the version on test was the CNG variant.

Reports suggest that the 2026 Brezza CNG might use an underbody CNG tank layout, similar to the setup seen in the newly launched Maruti Victoris. This design helps free up boot space, but it also requires changes to parts like the fuel lines, exhaust routing and platform rails.

The biggest update expected on the new Brezza is Level 2 ADAS. This would be a major safety boost for the SUV. Along with that, all existing safety features are expected to continue. These include 6 airbags, hill hold assist, ESP, ABS with EBD, brake assist, traction control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all seats, seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and impact-sensing door unlock.

The 2026 Brezza facelift may get mild cosmetic updates too. These could include new alloy wheels, slightly tweaked LED tail-lamps and interior upgrades like new upholstery, fresh trims and a Victoris-style steering wheel.

No mechanical changes are expected. The Brezza is likely to continue with the same 1.5L petrol engine, which produces 103bhp and 137Nm of torque. Gearbox options should remain the same as well - a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Brezza was originally launched as the Vitara Brezza in 2016 and became popular very quickly. It got a big update in 2020, and then a full generation change in 2022, when it dropped the Vitara prefix and received a major makeover with new features and a refined petrol engine.