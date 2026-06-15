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2026 Mercedes S-Class launched in India at Rs 2.20 crore - Here's all you need to know

The 2026 S-Class is priced between Rs 2.20 crore and Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom). That's Rs 35 lakh more than the previous model's starting price of Rs 1.85 crore.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
2026 Mercedes S-Class launched in India at Rs 2.20 crore - Here's all you need to know
Image Credit: 2026 Mercedes S-Class launched in India at Rs 2.20 crore - Here&#039;s all you need to know

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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