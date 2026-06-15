/2026 Mercedes S-Class launched in India at Rs 2.20 crore - Here's all you need to know

Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated 2026 S-Class in India, and this one brings more than just a mid-cycle refresh. It gets a new plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time, revised styling inside and out, and a significant technology upgrade. Bookings are open now, with deliveries set to begin around Diwali 2026.
Price
The 2026 S-Class is priced between Rs 2.20 crore and Rs 2.38 crore (ex-showroom). That's Rs 35 lakh more than the previous model's starting price of Rs 1.85 crore. Currently, only the S 450e plug-in hybrid variant is available in India. Its main rival here remains the BMW 7 Series.
Powertrain
The S 450e combines a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine with a rear-mounted electric motor and a 22 kWh lithium-ion battery. Combined output is 435 hp and 680 Nm, sent to the rear wheels through a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
Mercedes claims a pure electric range of up to 115 km, a 0 to 100 kmph time of 5.7 seconds, and a fuel efficiency of 32.2 kmpl on the WLTP cycle. The 22 kWh battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 20 minutes using a 60 kW charger.
A non-hybrid S 450 4MATIC with a 3.0-litre mild hybrid petrol engine producing 404 hp and 500 Nm is also offered globally but is expected to arrive in India at a later stage.
Exterior
The overall shape stays familiar, but the details are sharper. The front grille is larger and features chrome three-pointed star elements, with an optional illuminated surround. The Digital Light LED headlamps carry Mercedes' signature star graphics. At the rear, new LED tail lamps get dynamic light animations and illuminated star motifs. The revised front bumper has larger corner air intakes, and the car rides on new alloy wheel designs.
Interior and features
India gets the long-wheelbase version only, so rear-seat space is generous. The four-seater configuration comes with executive rear seats that recline up to 43.5 degrees. All four seats get ventilation, heating, and massage functions. Ambient lighting covers nearly every surface in the cabin, from the dashboard to the cupholders and AC vents.
The MBUX Superscreen setup consists of a 14.4-inch OLED central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch front passenger screen. The system runs Mercedes' new MB.OS operating system with deeper AI integration in the MBUX virtual assistant.
Google Maps is integrated into an augmented reality head-up display, overlaying navigation directions directly in the driver's line of sight. OTA software updates are supported. Rear passengers get 13.1-inch entertainment screens that support video streaming, gaming, and video conferencing.
Other highlights include a Burmester 4D audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four-zone climate control, and a full suite of driver assistance tech including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and surround-view cameras.
Adaptive air suspension with E-Active Body Control comes as standard. Rear-wheel steering is also standard, allowing up to 4.5 degrees of rear wheel movement, with an upgrade option for up to 10 degrees.
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