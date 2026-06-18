/2026 Porsche 911 GT3 launched in India with 311 kmph top speed: Check price, engine, features

Porsche is currently accepting orders for the GT3 at Rs 3.33 crore (ex-showroom), making it pricier than the standard 911 Carrera but more affordable than the Turbo S. That base figure does not include optional extras, and Porsche India also offers two track-focused upgrade packages that push the price up significantly. The GT3 is the most hardcore version of the 911 sold in India, aimed squarely at buyers who take their cars to the track rather than simply drive them around town.