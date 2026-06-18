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2026 Porsche 911 GT3 launched in India with 311 kmph top speed: Check price, engine, features

2026 Porsche 911 GT3: It is priced at Rs 3.33 crore (ex-showroom). Powered by a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine, Porsche claims it can achieve a 0-100kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 311kmph.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
2026 Porsche 911 GT3 launched in India with 311 kmph top speed: Check price, engine, features
Image Credit: porsche

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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