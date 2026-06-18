/2026 Porsche 911 GT3 launched in India with 311 kmph top speed: Check price, engine, features

2026 Porsche 911 GT3: Porsche India has launched the 2026 911 GT3, badged 992.2, at Rs 3.33 crore (ex-showroom), and bookings are now open. The car arrives in India more than a year and a half after its global unveiling in October 2024 and sits above the 911 Carrera and below the range-topping Turbo S. Unlike the rest of the 911 lineup, the GT3 sticks with a naturally aspirated engine and is built purely for drivers who prefer lap times over comfort.
2026 Porsche 911 GT3: Price in india
Porsche is currently accepting orders for the GT3 at Rs 3.33 crore (ex-showroom), making it pricier than the standard 911 Carrera but more affordable than the Turbo S. That base figure does not include optional extras, and Porsche India also offers two track-focused upgrade packages that push the price up significantly. The GT3 is the most hardcore version of the 911 sold in India, aimed squarely at buyers who take their cars to the track rather than simply drive them around town.
2026 Porsche 911 GT3: Key specs
|Specification
|Detail
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 3.33 crore
|Engine
|4.0-litre, naturally aspirated flat-six
|Power
|510hp at 9,000rpm
|Torque
|450Nm
|Transmission
|7-speed PDK, RWD
|0-100kmph
|3.4 seconds
|Top speed
|311kmph
|Wheels
|20-inch front/21-inch rear
2026 Porsche 911 GT3: Engine, performance, top speed
Power comes from a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine mounted over the rear axle, which revs to 9,000rpm and produces 510hp and 450Nm of torque. While global buyers can choose a 6-speed manual transmission, Indian customers get only the 7-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic, sending power to the rear wheels. Porsche claims a 0-100kmph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 311kmph. Standard equipment includes rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring, active sport suspension, and a lightweight stainless-steel exhaust system.
2026 Porsche 911 GT3: Interior, exterior, and optional track packages
On the outside, the GT3 gets a unique bonnet with cooling ducts, larger air intakes, a bigger front splitter, and a massive rear wing paired with a ducktail spoiler for extra downforce. It rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels wrapped in sports tyres.
Inside, the cabin retains the Carrera's 10.9-inch touchscreen, 12.6-inch digital driver display, wireless charging, and 4-way powered sports seats, but swaps in a conventional gear lever and an analogue stopwatch as part of the standard Sport Chrono package. There are no rear seats. Buyers looking for more track performance can add the Weissach package, priced from Rs 35.06 lakh, or the track-focused Manthey kit, priced at Rs 1 crore.
The GT3 remains the most performance-focused 911 model currently available in India.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.