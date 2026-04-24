2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography launched in India at Rs 1.6 crore; bookings open

Mumbai: The 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography has been launched in India, starting at Rs 1.6 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open. The 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography is being offered in four colour options. These include two new shades: Borasco Grey and Ostuni Pearl White. Buyers can also choose from Santorini Black and Carpathian Grey. The SUV is available in both locally manufactured and CBU options.

Official statement

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “Range Rover Sport Autobiography represents the perfect expression of performance luxury for our Indian clients. With its advanced dynamic technologies, distinctive Autobiography craftsmanship and exclusive new colour options, it delivers an emotionally engaging drive while remaining true to Range Rover’s core values of refinement and capability. We are delighted to open bookings for this exceptional vehicle, which further strengthens our portfolio in India.”

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Exterior design

On the outside, the 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography gets a more distinctive and sporty design. It features 22-inch forged alloy wheels finished in Satin Black with gloss black accents. Red brake calipers and ‘Autobiography’ badging add to its premium appeal. The overall stance looks strong and performance-focused, staying true to the Range Rover Sport identity.

Interior

Step inside, and the cabin feels rich and refined. The SUV gets a full extended leather upgrade, including leather seatbacks and premium carpet mats. There are also illuminated metal treadplates with Autobiography branding, which add a nice premium touch.

It offers semi-aniline leather, advanced technology, superior comfort features like massage seats and exclusive design elements not found on standard models. The overall cabin design focuses on clean lines and a modern luxury feel.

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Features

The 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography is packed with advanced features, including Meridian Signature Sound System, advanced driving technologies like all-wheel steering, electronic active differential with torque vectoring, and configurable terrain response modes.

Engine options

While the locally assembled Range Rover Sport Autobiography is powered by a 3.0-litre engine (available in both petrol and diesel options), the CBU unit continues with the 4.4-litre V8 engine.