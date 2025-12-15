2026 Renault Duster: Expected Price, Features, Specs, Bookings And More

2026 Renault Duster Details: The Renault Duster is finally returning to India. The SUV first arrived in 2012 and quickly became popular, but it was discontinued in 2022 due to falling sales, outdated features, and new emission norms. Renault skipped the second-generation model for India and is now bringing the all-new third-generation Duster. The SUV will make its India debut on 26 January 2026, followed by its market launch.

Expected Features, Specs And Design

Built on the CMF-B platform, the new Duster will look more rugged and sportier than before. The SUV will get a fresh design inspired by its global counterpart. The India-spec version is expected to come with a new front grille featuring Renault’s new logo, slim LED headlamps, heavy body cladding, wide air dams and sculpted lines on the bonnet.

Circular fog lamps, muscular fenders, diamond-cut alloys, roof rails, C-shaped LED tail-lights and a roof spoiler add to its rugged feel. Inside the cabin, Renault may offer an all-black or dual-tone theme. Expected features include a 10-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

The SUV may also get an Arkamys 3D sound system, a 360-degree camera and ADAS safety tech. The new Renault Duster 2026 will likely be offered with a petrol engine only. The SUV is expected to use a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor that makes around 156bhp. Gearbox choices may include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

Expected Price And Bookings

It is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are expected to begin just after the debut on 26 January 2026.