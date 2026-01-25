Planning to buy new Renault Duster 2026? Check 5 key things ahead of its launch tomorrow

2026 Renault Duster: The French automaker Renault is set to reintroduce the Duster in India on January 26, 2026, marking the comeback of a nameplate that was discontinued in early 2022. The new-generation Duster will return to the midsize SUV segment in the Indian market.

While official prices have not yet been announced, the new Duster is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh – Rs 20 lakh. It will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Sierra and Tata Curvv.

The Duster has been a popular midsize SUV in India since its launch in 2012. The model built a strong customer base and achieved good sales within its first year itself. However, the segment has grown significantly since then, and the 2026 Duster will face strong competition in the market.

2026 Renault Duster: Design

Internationally, the Duster features a rugged and modern design with squared-off proportions, muscular wheel arches and heavy body cladding. It measures 4.3 metres in length, 1.8 metres in width and 1.6 metres in height, with a 2.6-metre wheelbase.

The global model gets LED headlamps, Renault lettering on the grille, functional roof rails and C-shaped LED tail lamps. However, the India-spec version is expected to look noticeably different, based on official teasers. Unique eyebrow-style LED DRLs, a connected LED tail-light bar, and redesigned front and rear bumpers are expected.

2026 Renault Duster: Interior and features

The international-spec Duster offers a rugged cabin layout with sharp dashboard lines, hexagonal AC vents and a driver-focused centre console. It is available in all-black and dual-tone interior themes.

For India, the Duster is expected to come with a 10-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and a 360-degree camera. Renault is also likely to introduce ADAS features, which will make it the first model in India to offer such technology.

2026 Renault Duster: Engine options

The engine details are yet to be officially confirmed. Renault is expected to offer a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 156hp, paired with manual and CVT gearbox options. Entry-level variants may use a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with possible performance updates.