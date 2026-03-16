2026 Renault Duster launching tomorrow: Check features, specs, expected price and more

2026 Renault Duster Launch: The iconic Renault Duster is making a comeback in India. The SUV was discontinued in 2022, but now it is returning with an all-new generation. The new Duster will compete with popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. Renault will announce the prices of the new Duster on March 17, 2026. The SUV is likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Deliveries will begin in April.

Engine options

Under the hood, the SUV will be offered with two petrol engine options at launch. The first is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 100hp. This engine is already used in the Renault Kiger. It will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The second option is a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 163hp. This engine will be available with a 6-speed manual as well as a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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Renault also plans to introduce a strong-hybrid petrol engine later. This 1.8-litre hybrid setup is expected to arrive around Diwali 2026 and will produce a combined output of about 160hp. For now, Renault has confirmed that the SUV will not be offered with a diesel engine or an all-wheel-drive system.

Design

In terms of design, the India-spec Duster gets a slightly different look compared to the international version. At the front, it features new LED headlights with eyebrow-shaped daytime running lights. The grille is finished in gloss black and carries bold ‘Duster’ lettering instead of the usual Renault logo. The bumper has large air intakes and fog lamps placed in the lower section, while a silver trim adds some visual contrast.

From the side, the SUV looks rugged with thick body cladding and 18-inch black alloy wheels. The rear door handles are placed on the C-pillar, giving it a cleaner profile. At the back, the Duster gets triangular LED tail-lights connected by a light bar, with the Renault badge placed in the centre.

Cabin and features

Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone black and green theme. The seats are wrapped in leatherette and come with adjustable headrests and three-point seatbelts. Both front and rear passengers also get centre armrests for added comfort.

The feature list is quite impressive. It includes a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other highlights include dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging and 48-colour ambient lighting. The front seats are both powered and ventilated.

Safety kit

Safety has also been given attention. The SUV comes with 6 airbags as standard. Other safety tech includes a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear parking sensors, Level-2 ADAS features and disc brakes on all four wheels.