2026 Renault Duster unveiled in India with ADAS technology: Check engine options, key features, expected price and more

2026 Renault Duster price: Renault has finally unveiled the Duster in India in its third-generation form. Pre-bookings for the new Duster are currently open at Rs 21,000, with prices expected to be announced by the company in March. The estimated pricing suggests that it could likely range between Rs 10 lakh - Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants are set to begin in April, while the strong-hybrid version will arrive before Diwali 2026.

Once it goes on sale, it will compete with mid-size SUV rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos and Toyota Hyryder.

The SUV was first launched in 2012 and gained popularity in the mid-size SUV segment in the country. With the unveiling of the 2026 Renault Duster, the company is looking to re-enter the highly competitive mid-size SUV space.

2026 Renault Duster: Engine and powertrains

The new Renault Duster will be offered with two turbo-petrol engines and a strong-hybrid petrol powertrain. However, Renault has confirmed that the SUV will not get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option.

The strong-hybrid setup pairs a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 109hp with a 49hp electric motor and a 20hp hybrid starter generator. The system is supported by a 1.4kWh battery. This hybrid powertrain is expected to be introduced in India by Diwali 2026.

The turbo-petrol options include a 1.3-litre engine producing 163hp and 280Nm, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There is also a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 100hp and 160Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2026 Renault Duster: Exterior

While the overall shape of the India-spec Duster is similar to the global third-generation model, Renault has made several design changes. These include redesigned headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs that also function as turn indicators. The grille features a Duster badge, while the front bumper gets a prominent silver surround and pixel-style fog lamps.

The SUV features black cladding around the wheel arches and lower body, rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar, and functional roof rails with a 50kg load capacity. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and offers 212mm ground clearance. At the rear, the Duster gets connected LED tail-lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear wiper and washer.

2026 Renault Duster: Features and safety

Inside, the India-spec Duster largely shares its cabin layout with the global model, with leatherette upholstery used on the seats, dashboard and door trims. The interior includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate. It has a boot space of 518 litres.

On the safety front, the SUV comes with six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, TPMS, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake and Level 2 ADAS. The Duster is the first Renault model in India to offer ADAS technology.