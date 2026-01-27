2026 Renault Duster vs old Duster: What’s new in design, interior, exterior, engine, powertrain and safety | Explained

2026 Renault Duster vs old Duster: Renault has officially unveiled the 2026 Renault Duster on January 26, 2026, marking the return of its popular mid-size SUV to the Indian market after a gap of several years. The new-generation model gets major upgrades in design, technology, and powertrain options compared with the older Duster. The price of the SUV is expected to be announced in March.

The 2026 Duster has a more modern and bold appearance than the older model. It keeps the rugged SUV identity Renault is known for, but the design is sharper and more muscular. Key exterior changes include full LED headlights and taillights, a wider front grille with prominent “RENAULT” lettering, and larger alloy wheels. The wheel size has grown from the old model’s typical 16 inches to 17- and 18-inch options.

Compared with the softer, more rounded look of the old Duster, the 2026 version appears wider, taller, and more upright, with new details such as C-pillar-mounted rear door handles and connected LED light bars at the back.

2026 Renault Duster vs old Duster: Interior upgrades

Inside, several major changes have been made by the company. The old Duster, launched in 2012, had a simple interior with a basic infotainment system, analog dials, and hard-plastic surfaces.

The 2026 Duster is completely redesigned with a modern, driver-focused layout. The interior includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate–features that the older Duster lacked.

2026 Renault Duster vs old Duster: Powertrain and performance

A major difference from the old Duster is in the powertrain lineup. The new Renault Duster will be offered with two turbo-petrol engines and a strong-hybrid petrol powertrain, while the older version was known for its petrol and diesel engines.

The strong-hybrid comes with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 109hp, paired with a 49hp electric motor and a 20hp hybrid starter generator. The system is supported by a 1.4kWh battery. This hybrid powertrain is expected to be introduced in India by Diwali 2026.

The turbo-petrol options include a 1.3-litre engine producing 163hp and 280Nm, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There is also a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 100hp and 160Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2026 Renault Duster vs old Duster: Safety and tech

The 2026 Duster gets advanced safety and driver assistance systems that were absent in the old model. It includes six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, TPMS, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 ADAS.

Overall, the 2026 Renault Duster represents a major upgrade over the old Duster in nearly every area: design, interior quality, tech features, and powertrain options.